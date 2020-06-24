Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,846 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFBC stock opened at $40.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $616.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.79 and its 200 day moving average is $46.89. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $64.50.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $43.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.46 million. Research analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

PFBC has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

