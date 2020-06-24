Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stock Holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in CorVel were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in CorVel by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in CorVel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 45.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CorVel alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRVL shares. TheStreet cut CorVel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded CorVel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CorVel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

Shares of CRVL stock opened at $66.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.92 and a 200-day moving average of $70.93. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $44.67 and a 12-month high of $96.45.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $147.02 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 8.00%.

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 3,500 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total value of $241,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $477,860 in the last quarter. 50.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.