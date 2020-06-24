Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stock Holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.05% of Hawaiian worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 2.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in Hawaiian by 3.2% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 35,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.19. The company has a market cap of $668.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.34. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $31.34.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $559.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HA. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hawaiian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

