Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stock Holdings in RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,847 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in RadNet were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in RadNet by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,329,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,579,000 after acquiring an additional 377,090 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,895,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,919,000 after purchasing an additional 832,650 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in RadNet by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,734,000 after purchasing an additional 88,973 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in RadNet by 7.2% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,100,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after buying an additional 73,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in RadNet by 19.3% during the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,008,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,602,000 after buying an additional 163,162 shares during the period. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RadNet stock opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. RadNet Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $23.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market cap of $775.12 million, a P/E ratio of 379.84 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average of $17.20.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.16). RadNet had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that RadNet Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RDNT. Sidoti boosted their price objective on RadNet from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

In other RadNet news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $172,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 537,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,295,432.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $77,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 527,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,193,923.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

