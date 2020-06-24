Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stock Position in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UCTT. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,175,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 4,640.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 352,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 345,007 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ultra Clean by 850.8% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 311,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 279,035 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 629,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,780,000 after purchasing an additional 224,221 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Ultra Clean by 561.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 237,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after buying an additional 201,875 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas T. Edman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,327.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 2,132 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $40,508.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UCTT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultra Clean presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

UCTT stock opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.50. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.96 million, a PE ratio of -748.17, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.60 million. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 10.68%. Ultra Clean’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

