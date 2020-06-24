Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 2,756 Shares of Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.05% of Dine Brands Global worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth $29,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 100.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $41.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.38 and its 200 day moving average is $61.10. The company has a market cap of $675.29 million, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.71. Dine Brands Global Inc has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $104.46.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.31 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DIN shares. Raymond James downgraded Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

Dine Brands Global Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

