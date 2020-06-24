Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 2,963 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,839 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 150,001 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $32.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.70 and its 200-day moving average is $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $64.88.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.13 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 9.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

TCBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

