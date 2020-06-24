Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 3,142 Shares of Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,633 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Allegiance Bancshares were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABTX. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 1,852.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 161,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,058,000 after acquiring an additional 152,853 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 33,622 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 706,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,561,000 after purchasing an additional 348,888 shares during the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $25,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,924.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Stephens decreased their target price on Allegiance Bancshares from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of ABTX stock opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. Allegiance Bancshares Inc has a 12-month low of $20.88 and a 12-month high of $38.95. The company has a market capitalization of $512.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $47.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.23 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 17.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

Allegiance Bancshares Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

