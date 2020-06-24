Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 4,154 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,596 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $35,727,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,370,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 964,864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,794,000 after acquiring an additional 290,470 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,953,981 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,032,000 after purchasing an additional 283,533 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,282,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of URBN opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -429.25 and a beta of 1.27. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $31.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($1.15). The business had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.99 million. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on URBN. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

