Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 6,849 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,656,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $285,732,000 after buying an additional 2,335,453 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 12,935,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,523,000 after acquiring an additional 285,371 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,080,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,972,000 after acquiring an additional 92,560 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,360,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,335,000 after acquiring an additional 152,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after purchasing an additional 92,325 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SBH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised Sally Beauty to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sally Beauty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.01. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $21.98.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 491.27% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward W. Rabin bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $43,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $35,735.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,520 shares in the company, valued at $260,559.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 12,000 shares of company stock worth $123,515. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

