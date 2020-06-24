Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 7,249 Shares of P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) by 48.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,249 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in P H Glatfelter were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in P H Glatfelter by 117.7% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 62,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in P H Glatfelter during the fourth quarter valued at $4,504,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of P H Glatfelter by 139.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 511,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after buying an additional 297,287 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of P H Glatfelter in the 4th quarter worth about $875,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of P H Glatfelter by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 43,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

GLT has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of P H Glatfelter in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

GLT opened at $15.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $674.87 million, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.66. P H Glatfelter Co has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $19.03.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $231.56 million for the quarter. P H Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that P H Glatfelter Co will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a boost from P H Glatfelter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. P H Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.33%.

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

