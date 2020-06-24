Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Position in Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Seacor were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Seacor by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,336,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,670,000 after buying an additional 58,496 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Seacor by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,308,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,284,000 after purchasing an additional 179,643 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Seacor by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 608,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,419,000 after purchasing an additional 14,952 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seacor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 515,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,250,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Seacor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,485,000. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CKH opened at $27.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79. Seacor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.23 and a one year high of $51.42. The firm has a market cap of $556.31 million, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). Seacor had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.95 million. Equities research analysts predict that Seacor Holdings, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CKH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Seacor from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Seacor Company Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

