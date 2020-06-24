Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Terex were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Terex by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Terex by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 28,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terex by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terex by 4.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $18.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.91. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $33.49. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.30). Terex had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $833.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Terex from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Terex from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Terex from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Terex in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cfra lowered Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Terex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

In related news, VP Amy George acquired 2,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $44,192.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin A. Barr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $159,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,812 shares of company stock worth $87,931. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Terex Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.