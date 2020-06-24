Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $231,000 Stock Position in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MD. P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,900,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,382,000 after buying an additional 1,150,025 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MEDNAX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,748,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 12.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,458,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,616,000 after acquiring an additional 275,833 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MEDNAX by 164.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 332,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 206,906 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,298,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,089,000 after acquiring an additional 183,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

MEDNAX stock opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average of $19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. MEDNAX Inc has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $28.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.88 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 36.30% and a positive return on equity of 12.72%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MEDNAX Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised MEDNAX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on MEDNAX from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEDNAX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.62.

MEDNAX Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD).

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.