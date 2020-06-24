Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 406.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 88,081 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,921,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,855,000 after purchasing an additional 54,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on UE shares. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.55.

Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 10.61 and a current ratio of 10.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.24.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $93.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.60 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 34.69%. Research analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.