Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $244,000 Holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,190 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.05% of RPT Realty worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 8.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,893,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,568,000 after buying an additional 525,353 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 580,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 28,190 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 542,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 273,227 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded RPT Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Compass Point downgraded RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.70.

In other news, Director Richard L. Federico bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.96 per share, with a total value of $34,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,258 shares in the company, valued at $110,399.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RPT opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $15.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.34.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $52.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.05 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.82% and a return on equity of 11.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPT Realty Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

