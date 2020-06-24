Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $269,000 Holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,587 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,371,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,052,474 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,480,000 after purchasing an additional 222,410 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 217.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,632 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 151,767 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 183,504 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after buying an additional 77,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

OFIX opened at $32.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $643.08 million, a PE ratio of -130.83 and a beta of 0.99. Orthofix Medical Inc has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $55.17.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The medical device company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $104.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.50 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OFIX has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Orthofix Medical from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of Orthofix Medical from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

