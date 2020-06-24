Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $269,000 Stock Holdings in Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.05% of Universal Electronics worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 206.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 31,923 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,242,000 after purchasing an additional 45,913 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics in the first quarter worth $1,860,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in Universal Electronics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 398,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UEIC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Electronics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of Universal Electronics stock opened at $46.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.16. Universal Electronics Inc has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $634.57 million, a P/E ratio of 64.65, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $151.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.19 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 3.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Electronics Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.