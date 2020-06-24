Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $271,000 Stock Holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Griffon were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GFF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Griffon by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Griffon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Griffon by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Griffon alerts:

NYSE GFF opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $862.30 million, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 2.19. Griffon Co. has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $25.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $566.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.10 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

In related news, Director Kevin F. Sullivan acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $102,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,403 shares in the company, valued at $355,776.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.