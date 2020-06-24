Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $277,000 Stock Position in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Papa John’s Int’l were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Papa John’s Int’l stock opened at $83.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,197.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.92. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $85.00.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $409.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.61 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. Papa John’s Int’l’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PZZA shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Monday, June 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.86.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $116,539.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,862.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

