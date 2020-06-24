Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stock Holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,664 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter worth $2,986,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 160.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARR. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $589.67 million, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.63. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.96%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is currently 47.58%.

In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, CEO Scott Ulm acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,561.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Gruber bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.80 per share, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 54,890 shares in the company, valued at $483,032. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

