Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Lowers Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,838 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 27,125 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.5% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Apple were worth $67,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,311,057,000 after buying an additional 789,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Apple by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,565 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after acquiring an additional 71,513 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $366.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $324.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1,555.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $356.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apple from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.55.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

