Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Makes New Investment in MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ:MYRG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.05% of MYR Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in MYR Group by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,331,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,395,000 after buying an additional 168,146 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in MYR Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 761,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,933,000 after acquiring an additional 51,681 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 530,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,882,000 after acquiring an additional 44,354 shares in the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 226,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 158,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 117,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYRG stock opened at $28.99 on Wednesday. MYR Group Inc has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.47. The firm has a market cap of $495.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $518.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.66 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MYR Group Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MYRG. Robert W. Baird cut MYR Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of MYR Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

