Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 2,173 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 16,214.3% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 25,478.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In other news, CFO Joseph B. Hayek bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.25 per share, with a total value of $39,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,315 shares in the company, valued at $3,105,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WOR stock opened at $36.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.15. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.28 and a 52 week high of $44.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.50 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

