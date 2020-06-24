Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 2,810 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRS. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,989,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,051,000 after acquiring an additional 183,873 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 500,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 406,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,251,000 after acquiring an additional 223,210 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered Carpenter Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Carpenter Technology from $49.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carpenter Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Kathleen Ligocki purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.54 per share, with a total value of $157,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $157,590. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRS opened at $24.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Carpenter Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.19.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.12%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

