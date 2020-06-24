Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 5,624 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 18,032 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,110,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,422,000 after acquiring an additional 42,539 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 23,405 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $470,908.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,923.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Koo sold 47,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $868,676.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 295,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,366,754.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,464 shares of company stock valued at $2,397,006 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $21.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $985.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.93. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $22.85.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

