Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.05% of CEVA worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CEVA. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in CEVA by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of CEVA by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 735,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,834,000 after acquiring an additional 45,496 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CEVA alerts:

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $36.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.42 million, a P/E ratio of 184.15 and a beta of 1.38. CEVA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.20.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.52 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 2,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $92,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CEVA has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CEVA in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CEVA in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.83.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.