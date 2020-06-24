Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Position in Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 99.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lantheus by 802.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lantheus during the first quarter valued at $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 392.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.52. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $589.59 million, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.26.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Lantheus had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The company had revenue of $90.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 7,198 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $94,509.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,568.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Bolla sold 2,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $34,610.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,387.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,653 shares of company stock valued at $542,675 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LNTH shares. BidaskClub raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CJS Securities upgraded Lantheus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

