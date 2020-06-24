Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Position in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,160 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MHO. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 358.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in M/I Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. M/I Homes Inc has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $48.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $930.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 2.08.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.80 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that M/I Homes Inc will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MHO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush cut their target price on M/I Homes from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

In other M/I Homes news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 19,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $595,968.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,236.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

