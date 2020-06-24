Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Position in TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in TechTarget by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 67,658 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in TechTarget by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 60.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TTGT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. National Securities started coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of TechTarget stock opened at $29.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.50. The stock has a market cap of $823.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.86. TechTarget Inc has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $31.25.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.55 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 9.34%. TechTarget’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TechTarget Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce Levenson sold 10,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $281,999.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,632.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 7,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $245,577.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,936 shares of company stock valued at $6,163,439 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

