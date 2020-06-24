Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Cinemark by 1,139.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 2,537.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cinemark in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Cinemark by 259.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNK. MKM Partners increased their price target on Cinemark from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Macquarie raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

In other news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,913. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark stock opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.76. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.37). Cinemark had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $543.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

