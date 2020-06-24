Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stock Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,111 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of X. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 21.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on X shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of United States Steel from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of United States Steel from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on United States Steel from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. raised United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.80. United States Steel Co. has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.61.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.07. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post -5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.