Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 206,467 Shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) by 74.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,519 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 206,467 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.18% of Noble Midstream Partners worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 793.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 993,884 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 882,653 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,101,821 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,227,000 after buying an additional 1,115,518 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NBLX opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.19. The company has a market cap of $908.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.35. Noble Midstream Partners LP has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $34.50.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $224.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.90 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Noble Midstream Partners LP will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noble Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Noble Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.40.

Noble Midstream Partners Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

