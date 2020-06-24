Cortland Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CLDB) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.47

Shares of Cortland Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:CLDB) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.47 and traded as low as $12.93. Cortland Bancorp shares last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 24,164 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $56.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.13.

Cortland Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CLDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cortland Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDB. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cortland Bancorp by 51.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 16,302 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cortland Bancorp by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 70,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 12,358 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cortland Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 305,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cortland Bancorp by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cortland Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLDB)

Cortland Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Cortland Savings and Banking Company that provides commercial and retail banking services in Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings, money market, time deposit, and checking accounts.

