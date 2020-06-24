Craig Hallum Increases PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target to $40.00

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its price objective upped by analysts at Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.10% from the company’s current price.

PAR has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital raised PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Sidoti raised PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

NYSE:PAR opened at $30.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 1.40. PAR Technology has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $54.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.22 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.06% and a negative net margin of 12.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PAR Technology will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PAR Technology news, insider Matthew R. Cicchinelli bought 2,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $60,008.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 877,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $10,134,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 303.5% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 83,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 62,966 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

