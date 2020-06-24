Cranswick (LON:CWK) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cranswick (LON:CWK) in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cranswick in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 3,760 ($47.86) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Monday, June 15th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Cranswick from GBX 3,860 ($49.13) to GBX 3,920 ($49.89) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,866 ($49.20).

Shares of Cranswick stock opened at GBX 3,696.40 ($47.05) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07. Cranswick has a 12-month low of GBX 2,454 ($31.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,020 ($51.16). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,623.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,516.35.

Cranswick (LON:CWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported GBX 156.40 ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 152.60 ($1.94) by GBX 3.80 ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cranswick will post 15899.0008497 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 43.70 ($0.56) per share. This is a boost from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $16.70. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Cranswick’s payout ratio is currently 40.20%.

In other Cranswick news, insider Mark Bottomley sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,726 ($47.42), for a total value of £27,013.50 ($34,381.44).

About Cranswick

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, handmade pastries, and British charcuteries.

