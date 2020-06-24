CRH (NYSE:CRH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

CRH (NYSE:CRH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “

CRH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CRH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CRH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

NYSE CRH opened at $35.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.64. CRH has a 1 year low of $17.73 and a 1 year high of $40.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CRH by 331.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 23,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 18,130 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CRH in the first quarter valued at $505,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in CRH by 30.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 260,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after purchasing an additional 61,339 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in CRH in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in CRH by 56.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 78,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

