Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FBRX) Now Covered by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FBRX) in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBRX opened at $14.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.01. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $101.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FBRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported ($6.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 176,433.34% and a negative return on equity of 327.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Cyclerion Therapeutics will post -39.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cyclerion Therapeutics

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Sherman Oaks, California.

