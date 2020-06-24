Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €73.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($82.02) price target on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BN. HSBC set a €71.00 ($79.78) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($78.65) price target on Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €69.00 ($77.53) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.75 ($77.25) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €88.00 ($98.88) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danone currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €72.06 ($80.96).

Shares of EPA:BN opened at €64.50 ($72.47) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €62.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is €66.71. Danone has a one year low of €61.87 ($69.52) and a one year high of €72.13 ($81.04).

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

