Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DCPH. Nomura Instinet downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Nomura downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.88.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ DCPH opened at $64.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 2.19. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $71.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.61 and a current ratio of 15.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.28.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 23,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $1,031,845.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,845.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $2,817,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 172,542 shares of company stock worth $7,792,593. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCPH. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,372,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,662 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 496.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,677,000 after purchasing an additional 758,042 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 5,116,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,637,000 after purchasing an additional 406,765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,434,000 after acquiring an additional 281,008 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 591,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,786,000 after buying an additional 258,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.