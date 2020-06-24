Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Deluxe by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Deluxe by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 7,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deluxe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Deluxe alerts:

NYSE DLX opened at $22.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Deluxe Co. has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $54.15. The company has a market cap of $944.98 million, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.03.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $486.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.15 million. Deluxe had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a positive return on equity of 41.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.60%.

In other Deluxe news, SVP Christopher Lee Thomas bought 7,700 shares of Deluxe stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.53 per share, for a total transaction of $150,381.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,603. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Deluxe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Deluxe Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

Featured Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.