Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Position in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 166.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 90,490 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.14% of Federated Investors worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FII. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federated Investors by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 170,725 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA lifted its stake in Federated Investors by 2.7% during the first quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 86,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Federated Investors by 32.4% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 420,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 102,900 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Federated Investors by 11.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Federated Investors by 25.3% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 26,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federated Investors alerts:

Shares of Federated Investors stock opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.18. Federated Investors Inc has a 12-month low of $25.68 and a 12-month high of $36.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73.

Federated Investors Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.