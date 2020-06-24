Deutsche Bank AG Has $2.67 Million Position in Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,725 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.25% of Axos Financial worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Axos Financial by 32.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AX opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Axos Financial Inc has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $30.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.92.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 24.87%. The company had revenue of $180.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Axos Financial Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

AX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on Axos Financial from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Axos Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Axos Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

