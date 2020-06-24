Deutsche Bank Raises Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Price Target to $24.00

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America raised Commercial Metals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.44.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $20.58 on Monday. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth $43,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 79.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

