Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €33.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €33.00 ($37.08) target price by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.50 ($35.39) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($39.33) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($39.33) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.03 ($35.99) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Independent Research set a €29.00 ($32.58) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €32.80 ($36.85).

DPW stock opened at €31.92 ($35.87) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €29.51. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($34.29) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($46.43).

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

