Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €17.20 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.20 ($19.33) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC set a €17.00 ($19.10) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($19.10) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays set a €17.20 ($19.33) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Independent Research set a €16.20 ($18.20) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($22.47) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Telekom has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €17.38 ($19.53).

Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €15.01 ($16.87) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €14.06. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($14.29) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($20.37).

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

