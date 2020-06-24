Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($67.42) target price on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($42.70) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.50 ($44.38) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($51.69) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($47.19) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC set a €30.00 ($33.71) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Wohnen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €39.37 ($44.24).

Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at €40.40 ($45.39) on Tuesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of €30.48 ($34.25) and a 12 month high of €38.09 ($42.80). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €39.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €36.88.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

