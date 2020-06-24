Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 113,278 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 99,389 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,634 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 38.0% during the first quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 489,290 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 134,788 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,638,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Devon Energy by 91.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,217,936 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,327,000 after buying an additional 1,058,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 17.9% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 167,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 25,515 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVN stock opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.46. Devon Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $29.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 3.33.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.31. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Devon Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

