Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) PT Set at €47.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) received a €47.00 ($52.81) price objective from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($47.19) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($39.33) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($49.44) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €50.00 ($56.18) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €31.00 ($34.83) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €40.44 ($45.44).

Shares of DLG opened at €38.18 ($42.90) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €35.27 and a 200 day moving average price of €35.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59. Dialog Semiconductor has a 52-week low of €17.12 ($19.24) and a 52-week high of €48.38 ($54.36).

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

