Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.12

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.12 and traded as low as $0.10. Diamcor Mining shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 6,100 shares.

The company has a market cap of $7.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.12.

About Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI)

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

